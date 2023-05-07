BENNINGTON — Tanner Bushee was nearly perfect for Mount Anthony baseball in Saturday’s 12-0 win over Windsor.
His lone blemish was a walk issued to begin the top of the fifth inning. Bushee struck out 11 yellow jackets and threw a no-hitter over five innings of work.
MAU made short work of Windsor, jumping on the visitors for five runs in the first and another four in the second.
Bushee led the charge with the bat in his hands, as well, going 4 for 4 and driving in four runs. After MAU’s first two batters reached safely in the bottom of the first, Bushee sent them both home with his double to center field.
Carter Thompson, Aaron Whitman, Fin McRae and Colby Granger added RBIs in the victory.
The win brings MAU’s streak to seven, with a game at Burr and Burton (5-3) set for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.