COLCHESTER — If Friday night’s season opener is any indication of things to come, opposing defenses are going to have their hands full against Mount Anthony this fall.
The Patriots used a well-balanced attack through the air (219 yards) and on the ground (359 yards) to snag a 47-20 victory at Colchester.
Junior quarterback Tanner Bushee and senior running back Ayman Naser led the onslaught.
With MAU leading 14-6 after the opening quarter, Naser found the end zone three times in the second quarter alone to give the Patriots some breathing room, highlighted by a 92-yard reception from Bushee. By half, MAU built a comfortable 35-8 lead. Naser finished his night with 258 total yards and three TDs.
Bushee displayed his dual-threat ability, adding 90 yards on the ground on 14 carries and three rushing scores to go with his 219 passing yards and two scores through the air, the former of which was a 65-yard connection with Carter Thompson.
Gavin Schnoop registered a sack for the Patriots and Connor Barrett accumulated three tackles for a loss to lead the charge defensively.
Each of Colchester’s three TDs were big plays: A 65 yard kickoff return for a TD by Matai Callahan, a 65-yard rushing TD from Caleb LeVasseur and a 50 yard rushing TD from LeVasseur, who finished his night with 148 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Patriots (1-0) now set their sights on their home opener Friday night against Spaulding. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. at Spinelli Field.