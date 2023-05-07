HF CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL 4/21/22 (copy)

The Hoosick Falls infield greets pitcher Kennedy Boisvert during a 2022 game.

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Tamarac softball grabbed its second win over Hoosick Falls in a four day span Saturday morning, defeating the Panthers 5-1.

Antonella DeLorenzo and Moira Collins combined to hold Hoosick Falls to a single run, a two-out error on a fly ball to center field in the bottom of the third inning that allowed Taegyn Hart to score.

DeLorenzo pitched four innings, allowing the one unearned run on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Collins earned the win in her three innings of scoreless pitching, allowing just one hit, no walks and striking out eight batters.

Hart and Erin Conety had the most productive bats for the Panthers, each going 2 for 3.

Kennedy Boisvert picked up the loss in the circle for Hoosick Falls. The freshman pitched a complete game, allowing five runs (three earned), on three hits, walking four and striking out 16.

Hoosick Falls (8-3) travels to Stillwater for a Monday contest. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

