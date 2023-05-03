Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TROY, N.Y. — Tamarac softball snapped Hoosick Falls’ six game winning streak, as the Bengals defeated the Panthers 11-1 on Wednesday.

The Panthers had troubles in the field, committing four errors that turned into 10 unearned runs.

Senior Moira Collins kept the bats at bay, limiting the Panthers to one hit, a Taegyn Hart single in the sixth. Collins truck out 12 and walked five. The Panthers lone run came on a passed ball in the top of the seventh that allowed Mackenna Roberson to score.

Kennedy Boisvert got the start for HF, pitching all six innings. She allowed nine hits while striking out six and walking seven Bengals batters.

