HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls boys basketball’s senior night game against Tamarac came down to the wire. Tamarac iced the game away with four made free throws in the final 30 seconds, clinching the 54-48 victory.
The Panthers lone senior, Jake Spars, had a strong game. The Hoosick Falls forward scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Sophomore Aiden Fleming also provided some scoring for the Panthers, pitching in with 12 points.
Hoosick Falls held a slight lead late in the third quarter before Tamarac closed out the third with a 9-2 run.
Tamarac benefited from the play of a couple of its own seniors, as Joe Poulin scored a game-high 21 points and Mikey D’Agostino scored 11.
Hoosick Falls returns to action Friday at Waterford-Halfmoon with a 7:30 p.m. tip.