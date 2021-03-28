COLONIE, N.Y. -- With winds gusting up to 50 mph on Friday, the weather was part of the deciding factor for the Hoosick Falls boys soccer team against Tamarac.
The Panthers had the wind at its back in the first half, but couldn't score, while Tamarac had the wind for the second half and they put in a pair for a 2-0 victory at Afrim's Sports Park.
"Tamarac started to possess the ball very well in the second half and keeping it at their feet, moving it around the field. We were chasing instead of staying composed," said Hoosick Falls coach Tim Ossont.
Neither team had a lot of chances in the first half as Hoosick had the wind at its back for the first 40 minutes. Hoosick nearly scored about halfway through the period as a shot from Alex Salvesvold went off the Tamarac goalie's knee and out of bounds.
Sean Burdick made seven saves to earn the win for the Bengals.
The Panthers also had another chance with about 10 minutes left in the half. Burdick ended up out of position, but before Hoosick could make him pay for the error, he got back in net to keep the ball out.
Tamarac came out of the half more aggressive with the wind at their back. They were close to a score on the first shot of the second half, and then a few minutes later, Hoosick goalie Noah Abbott came out to make a play to stop a Bengals run.
Abbott had 13 saves for the Panthers.
"He's been making a lot of strides thriughout the season, it was his best start of the year," Ossont said. "He's getting better every day, the next couple of games are going to be just as tough, so he'll need to step up even more for us."
The Bengals broke through in the 55th minute when Alex Bassey tipped one past Abbott for a 1-0 lead.
A few minutes later, with the pressure on, Nevin Wilkie blasted a shot from the outside and it hit Abbott in the hands before going into the net.
Hoosick Falls had a final chance in the last 10 minutes, but Burdick was up to the task.
Hoosick Falls is 0-2-1 and is scheduled to face Hoosic Valley on Tuesday.