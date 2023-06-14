The Southern Vermont League announced its all-league softball honors on Tuesday, with six local athletes named to the first team.
Five Mount Anthony Patriots: Caedance Bartholdi, Taeya Guetti, Taylor Grogan, Madisyn Crossman and Allee George were named to the A Division first team. The Patriots (17-4) reached the Division I championship game, losing to BFA-St. Albans.
Teammates Abby Foster, Mia Paligo and Grace Kobelia received honorable mention recognition.
Skylar Dotson played a crucial role in Burr and Burton’s turnaround, and was one of nine players to make the SVL A League first team. The senior co-captain served as BBA’s main pitching option and produced offensively, helping BBA go 7-9 this spring.
Bulldogs manager Nancy Sheldon was named the A Division coach of the year.
BBA's Tela Dykes, Jazmyn Dix and Bailey Gilliam were named to the honorable mention team.