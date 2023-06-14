Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Southern Vermont League announced its all-league softball honors on Tuesday, with six local athletes named to the first team.

Five Mount Anthony Patriots: Caedance Bartholdi, Taeya Guetti, Taylor Grogan, Madisyn Crossman and Allee George were named to the A Division first team. The Patriots (17-4) reached the Division I championship game, losing to BFA-St. Albans.

Teammates Abby Foster, Mia Paligo and Grace Kobelia received honorable mention recognition.

Skylar Dotson played a crucial role in Burr and Burton’s turnaround, and was one of nine players to make the SVL A League first team. The senior co-captain served as BBA’s main pitching option and produced offensively, helping BBA go 7-9 this spring.

Bulldogs manager Nancy Sheldon was named the A Division coach of the year.

BBA's Tela Dykes, Jazmyn Dix and Bailey Gilliam were named to the honorable mention team.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.