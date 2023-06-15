Burr and Burton girls lacrosse continues to stack up the victories. Fresh off Saturday’s Division I state championship win, five Bulldogs were named to the Southern Vermont League first team earlier this week, the league announced.
Three of the key cogs of the Bulldogs offense: Brooke Weber, Paige Samuelson and Sadie Stefanak made the first team. Samuelson scored five times in BBA’s double overtime win over CVU, including the golden goal to clinch the state championship. Weber poured in four goals and Stefanak supplied a hat trick.
Nevaeh Camp also made the first team, quickly adapting in her first year playing lacrosse and becoming a staple of BBA’s defense. The Bulldogs’ last line of defense, goalie Maizie Rukat, rounded out the BBA first team selections.
Mount Anthony’s McKenna Brighton and Elyse Altland joined the five Bulldogs on the SVL first team after their stellar seasons. Four more Patriots: Ava Elmer, Abby Sekora, Taylor Lampron and Roey Rella -Neill made the second team, as did BBA’s Emilia de Jounge, Delana Underwood, Emma Thomas, Piper Morgan and Mai-Liis Edwards.