Mount Anthony lacrosse had four players named to the Southern Vermont League A Division boys lacrosse team, while five Burr and Burton players were recognized by the SVL earlier this week.
Tyler DeBoer was a constant scoring threat for the Patriots, as was Peyton Gray for the Bulldogs. Both Bennington County attacks got the nod as first team SVL players.
In the midfield, MAU’s Gavin Schnoop and BBA’s Michael Crabtree were selected.
Defender Finn Payne and goalie Landon Brimmer closed out the MAU first team selections, while BBA had defender Conor McMahon, long stick midfielder Wyatt Townsend and face off specialist Carter Cave make the first team.
MAU’s Henry Frechette, Aiden Moscarello and Brady Beaudoin made the SVL second team, as did BBA’s Andrew Maneggia.