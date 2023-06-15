Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Mount Anthony lacrosse had four players named to the Southern Vermont League A Division boys lacrosse team, while five Burr and Burton players were recognized by the SVL earlier this week.

Tyler DeBoer was a constant scoring threat for the Patriots, as was Peyton Gray for the Bulldogs. Both Bennington County attacks got the nod as first team SVL players.

In the midfield, MAU’s Gavin Schnoop and BBA’s Michael Crabtree were selected.

Defender Finn Payne and goalie Landon Brimmer closed out the MAU first team selections, while BBA had defender Conor McMahon, long stick midfielder Wyatt Townsend and face off specialist Carter Cave make the first team.

MAU’s Henry Frechette, Aiden Moscarello and Brady Beaudoin made the SVL second team, as did BBA’s Andrew Maneggia.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.