Bennington County baseball teams enjoyed a successful spring, with both Mount Anthony and Arlington making it all the way to its respective state championship games, and Burr and Burton grabbing a top-six seed in Division I before getting knocked out by the Patriots.
The Southern Vermont League announced its league honors earlier this week, and fittingly, they are filled with Patriots, Eagles and Bulldogs.
Four Patriots: Tanner Bushee, Connor Hannan, Josh Worthington and Carter Thompson and four Bulldogs: Seb Dostal, Jack McCoy, Nate Smilko and Ozzie Weber were named to the A Division first team. The only non-Bennington County athlete to crack that list was Rutland’s Aaron LeFrancois.
Trevor Coyne was named the division’s coach of the year, guiding the Patriots to a 17-4 record and their first title game appearance since 2011.
MAU’s Colby Granger and Nat Greenslet, along with BBA’s Trevor Greene and Danny Scarlotta were named to the SVL honorable mention team.
Arlington enjoyed its own success this fall, finishing 10-8 and making a Cinderella run to the Division IV championship game. Eagles Cosby Lux, Cameron Lamson and Kasey Dickie were named to the Division D first team for their contributions.
Teammate Lewis Douglas joined the Eagles, being named to the honorable mention team.