There was plenty of quality lacrosse in Bennington County this spring, evident by the dozens of players from Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony who received Southern Vermont League honors this week.

The Bulldogs had four players: Matt Grabher, Emmett Edwards, Karter Noyes and Liam Bradley named to the SVL A Division first team.

Mount Anthony goalie Hayden Gaudette was the lone Patriot to earn that distinction.

Gaudette was also named as a first team all-American, first team all-state and will play in the Byrne Cup Twin State game on Saturday.

Three more more Patriots: Henry Frechette, Aiden Moscarello and Cameron Becker were named to the second team, as were Bulldogs Peyton Gray, Julien Halstead, Jack Martin and Judd Gourley.

Four Patriots: Cam Cummings, Devon Hurley, Evan Eggsware and Lucas Lincourt were named as honorable mention recipients, as were Bulldogs Carter Cave and Miles Kaplan.

Becker and Frechette were named to the second team all-state. Frechette was selected to play in the rising star game at Castleton University on Wednesday.

BBA (17-2) finished its season as Division I as the Division-I runner-up, losing to CVU 13-11 in the title game.

MAU (9-9) made it to the Division II state quarterfinal round before bowing out of the playoffs against No. 3 Harwood on June 3.

