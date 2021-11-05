Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Southern Vermont League announced its all-league teams for the fall 2021 boys and girls soccer, cross country and field hockey seasons, with a bunch of local athletes making the cut.

The Mount Anthony boys soccer team was the most decorated of any Bennington County team, with five players named to the SVL Boys A Division team. Jordan Gardner, Silas Rella-Neill, Peter McKenna, Nate Potter and Jake Tibbetts all received the honor.

MCKENNA

Mount Anthony's Peter McKenna during a game against Burr and Burton during the 2021 season.

Patriots coach Mike Molloy was named the coach of the year, leading the Patriots to a 10-4 regular season record.

The MAU girls soccer team had three players named to the A Division team themselves.

Seniors Meghan Barilone and goalie Lexi Gerow received the honor, as did freshman standout Roey Rella-Neill.

LADYPATRIOT

Mount Anthony's Lexi Gerow.

Rounding out local members of the SVL Girls A Division team are four Burr and Burton Bulldogs: Antonia Levitas, Rowan Russell, Willa Bryant and Daisy O’Keefe.

BBA Girls Soccer versus Essex 10/11

Burr and Burton's Rowan Russell plays the ball near the sideline with an Essex player on her back.

The Bulldogs boys team also had four players make the cut: Emmett Edwards, Carson Beavin, Miles Furman and Madox Mathews.

BBASOCCERPREVIEW

Burr and Burton goalie Emmett Edwards reaches to make a save.

The Arlington Eagles girls soccer team, who played for a Division IV state championship on Saturday, had two members honored.

Sidney Herrington and Sarah Tilley were both named to the SVL girls Division D team for their stellar performance on the pitch this fall.

WERNER

Arlington's Sidney Herrington heads the ball during Thursday's Werner Tournament match against Long Trail.

One Eagle was named to the boys Division D team, Tyler Seeley.

SEELEY

Arlington's Tyler Seeley gets past a MSJ defender during a 2020 match.

Stratton Mountain’s Michael Caruso and Kaylen Reiley were named to the boys Division B team.

Each school had a handful of honorable mention selections, as well.

MAU’s Ayden Parizo, Elyse Altland, Tiffany Carey and Linnaia Connell were all named honorable selections in Division A. BBA’s Maura Grazioso, Ada- Grace Perry, Judd Gourley

Karter Noyes and Dominick Miceli received the same honor.

Division B honorable mention athletes include Stratton’s Finn Bailey, Nora Scheid and Skylar Kceppe.

Arlington’s Cooper Jennings, Brayden Wilkins, Joe McCray, Denita Moore, Taylor Wilkins, Maria O’ Day and Audrey Robinson were named to the Division D honorable mention team.

Long Trail School’s Molly Luikart and Brie MacKenzie were also named to the Division D honorable mention team.

BBA’s Liara Foley was the lone Bennington County student athlete named to a SVL cross country team. Foley was named to the A Division girls first team.

XCALLSTARS

Liara Foley during a meet at Willow Park during the 2020 season.

A trio of Bulldog field hockey players round out local SVL athletes.

BBA FHOCKEY

Burr and Burton's Annabelle Gray moves up field during Monday's game against Rutland.

Annabelle Gray, Katie Crabtree and Perrin Marion were named to the A Division first team. Teammate Lauren Barrows was named to the honorable mention team.

