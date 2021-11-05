The Southern Vermont League announced its all-league teams for the fall 2021 boys and girls soccer, cross country and field hockey seasons, with a bunch of local athletes making the cut.
The Mount Anthony boys soccer team was the most decorated of any Bennington County team, with five players named to the SVL Boys A Division team. Jordan Gardner, Silas Rella-Neill, Peter McKenna, Nate Potter and Jake Tibbetts all received the honor.
Patriots coach Mike Molloy was named the coach of the year, leading the Patriots to a 10-4 regular season record.
The MAU girls soccer team had three players named to the A Division team themselves.
Seniors Meghan Barilone and goalie Lexi Gerow received the honor, as did freshman standout Roey Rella-Neill.
Rounding out local members of the SVL Girls A Division team are four Burr and Burton Bulldogs: Antonia Levitas, Rowan Russell, Willa Bryant and Daisy O’Keefe.
The Bulldogs boys team also had four players make the cut: Emmett Edwards, Carson Beavin, Miles Furman and Madox Mathews.
The Arlington Eagles girls soccer team, who played for a Division IV state championship on Saturday, had two members honored.
Sidney Herrington and Sarah Tilley were both named to the SVL girls Division D team for their stellar performance on the pitch this fall.
One Eagle was named to the boys Division D team, Tyler Seeley.
Stratton Mountain’s Michael Caruso and Kaylen Reiley were named to the boys Division B team.
Each school had a handful of honorable mention selections, as well.
MAU’s Ayden Parizo, Elyse Altland, Tiffany Carey and Linnaia Connell were all named honorable selections in Division A. BBA’s Maura Grazioso, Ada- Grace Perry, Judd Gourley
Karter Noyes and Dominick Miceli received the same honor.
Division B honorable mention athletes include Stratton’s Finn Bailey, Nora Scheid and Skylar Kceppe.
Arlington’s Cooper Jennings, Brayden Wilkins, Joe McCray, Denita Moore, Taylor Wilkins, Maria O’ Day and Audrey Robinson were named to the Division D honorable mention team.
Long Trail School’s Molly Luikart and Brie MacKenzie were also named to the Division D honorable mention team.
BBA’s Liara Foley was the lone Bennington County student athlete named to a SVL cross country team. Foley was named to the A Division girls first team.
A trio of Bulldog field hockey players round out local SVL athletes.
Annabelle Gray, Katie Crabtree and Perrin Marion were named to the A Division first team. Teammate Lauren Barrows was named to the honorable mention team.