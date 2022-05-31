Weston’s Sumner Orr has been named to the US Snowboard Halfpipe rookie team. The 16 year old Orr is one of four athletes in the country nominated to the rookie team.
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced nominations for the U.S. Snowboard Team halfpipe, slopestyle, big air, and snowboardcross disciplines for the 2022-2023 season in mid-May. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season.
Orr will now spend, at minimum, the next two years training and competing with the US Team Snowboard Halfpipe team around the world. He started training with the team in May in Mammoth Mountain. He will then travel to Mt. Hood in July and Saas Fe, Switzerland, for most of October before starting competition season.
The Rookie team is Coached by former Olympian and silver medalist, Danny Kass, and head coach JJ Thomas (a bronze medal Olympian and coach to Gold medalist Shaun White).
Orr will also continue to train at Okemo Mountain School, where he will be a high school junior this fall. The Snowboard program at Okemo Mountain School is one of the top in the country.
Orr is the third rider from OMS to be named to the US Snowboard team in the last three years (Joey Okesson of Southbury, CT is on the Pro halfpipe team, and former Rider Anna Valentine). Orr trains with head coach Luke Bonang, in addition to Eddie Johnson, Mike Lund, and others.
Orr has been snowboarding since the age of seven and started competing at age eight when he joined the Okemo Mountain Snowboard Team. In his very first year of competing, he placed in the top 20 in the nationals and has been working his way up since that time.
In 2018, at the age of 12, Orr earned first place overall at the US Snowboard nationals , competing in all five disciplines of the sport (slope style, halfpipe, boarder cross, slalom, and Giant slalom). As he continued to excel in the sport, Orr narrowed his focus of riding, choosing to compete only in slope style and Halfpipe for the 2021-22 season because he loves the creativity in these disciplines.
This past season, Orr shifted from age competitions, to national level pro competitions by earning invites to compete at the Homelight US Revolution Tour, US Futures Tour, and more. Covid restrictions delayed his participation in the sport at this level by two years, but he trained intensely during that time resulting in a successful debut on this international stage.
Orr smashed his goal of placing in the top 20 by earning top 10 results at all of his events this season. His season culminated with a gold medal in halfpipe at the US nationals .
In addition to his success in these events, Orr participated in two of the top pro events: Last Call at Loon Mountain and World Quarterpipe Championship at Mammoth.
At Last Call, he won the Quarter pipe event after popping 18 feet out and performing his signature Chicken Wing McTwist. Orr was enjoying equal success at World Quarters but was injured on his first day and was unable to finish competing.
Orr is sponsored by Burton Snowboards, Oakley, Darkside Snowboards, Monster Energy Army, and Master Travel . You can follow him on Instagram @sumner.orr.