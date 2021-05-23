MANCHESTER — For Burr and Burton girls lacrosse coach Ken Stefanak, the first half of his Bulldogs’ matchup on Friday against Rice was not up to the extremely high standard they’ve set starting the season with 13 straight victories.
With a couple of changes at halftime, a refocused Bulldog squad outscored the Knights 10-1 in the second half en route to a 17-4 victory at Taylor Field — its 14th consecutive win.
“This is where good assistant coaching helps a lot,” Stefanak said. “I was a little hot after the first half at the play, but Amy Wright, who is our goalie coach, said they needed to hear the positives right now. So we brought them in and told them what they did right and finished with what we could do better.”
At halftime, Rice trailed only 7-3 and had been a tough go for BBA. Despite leading throughout the opening 25 minutes, it was never comfortable. The final goal of the first half was a free position goal from Rice’s Deena Jacunski with 2:30 to go.
“We gave them a bit of a challenge for the second half to hold them to less than we gave them in the first half and they responded,” Stefanak said.
The second half was all BBA as they scored nine unanswered goals to put the game out of reach.
The remaining goal that Rice scored came with 1:25 to go in the contest — making a shutout streak of nearly 26 minutes for the BBA defense.
“We talked about better communication in the second half,” Stefanak said. “Rice was running a weave and we picked off a bit and we wanted to prioritize the ball-carrier right there.”
Defensively, Lola Herzog made eight saves, while Maizie Rukat came in late and made three saves.
“What we try to do, even on the free position shots, we emphasize making it a difficult shot and cutting down the angle,” Stefanak said.
Delana Underwood, a member of that BBA defense, said they got together at halftime and broke down what was going on.
“We hyped each other up on the field and worked with [Lola],” Underwood said. “We tried to slide over on the runs and keep the upper hand, not allowing them a drive to the goal.”
Offensively, nine players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Tatum Sands’ five-goal performance. Paige Samuelson added three goals, while Ava Walsh had two first-half goals and Annette Zilkha had two second-half goals.
Grace McDonald, Emma Hall, Annabelle Gray, Brooke Weber and Sadie Stefanak all scored once for the Bulldogs.
“We try to mix it up so they can’t focus on one player and we have enough players who can make the play,” Stefanak said. “Paige is doing it very quickly, every game she has two or three goals.”
The Bulldogs host Rutland in their regular season finale on Friday at Applejack Stadium at 7 p.m. Not only is it senior night, it will be a chance for BBA to finish the regular season undefeated.