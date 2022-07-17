HARTFORD, CONN. — The Southern Vermont Storm began their 2022 New England Football League semiprofessional season with a 21-6 win over the Connecticut Reapers on Saturday.
The Storm defense was disruptive from the opening whistle, highlighted by Troy Trent Jr. and Cory Viscosi’s ability to make tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Trent Jr. had three sacks to start his season on a high note. Meanwhile, Viscosi had three tackles for a loss.
Storm quarterback Jonny Resto connected on 7 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards and a TD.
Jalen Hill was on the receiving end of the score, a 27-yarder.
Joe Wiggns (two receptions, 35 yards) and Mark Turmon (two receptions, 39 yards) also had a solid day catching the football.
The Storm will play their home opener in Week 2 this Saturday at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.