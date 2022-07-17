STORM (copy)

Storm defenders gang tackle a player during a 2021 game at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HARTFORD, CONN. — The Southern Vermont Storm began their 2022 New England Football League semiprofessional season with a 21-6 win over the Connecticut Reapers on Saturday.

The Storm defense was disruptive from the opening whistle, highlighted by Troy Trent Jr. and Cory Viscosi’s ability to make tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Trent Jr. had three sacks to start his season on a high note. Meanwhile, Viscosi had three tackles for a loss.

Storm quarterback Jonny Resto connected on 7 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards and a TD.

Jalen Hill was on the receiving end of the score, a 27-yarder.

Joe Wiggns (two receptions, 35 yards) and Mark Turmon (two receptions, 39 yards) also had a solid day catching the football.

The Storm will play their home opener in Week 2 this Saturday at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.