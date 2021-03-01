ARLINGTON - Facing a Division I opponent as a Division IV school is never easy.
The Arlington girls basketball team found themselves within striking distance of Brattleboro at the half on Monday night, trailing 27-13.
Brattleboro would score 26 and not allow a point in the third, shutting the door on any sort of upset. Brattleboro pressured Arlington ball handlers with a press and used a 2-3 zone which gave the Eagles trouble.
Being shut out in a quarter is always rough, but in a year with no fans allowed in the stands, it tests a team’s character that much more.
Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas grouped her team together after the third quarter and had one message.
“Show everybody who is watching who wants it,” Dambrackas said. “They hear me say it all the time, ‘who wants it.’”
Arlington would rattle off the first five points of the fourth quarter thanks to a three pointer off the hands of Trina Gordon from the right wing and a midrange jumper from the left side on the following possession from Emma Hoover.
“Once we get one point we kind of see it (and) keep going, build on each other,” Dambrackas said.
Arlington’s game flows through Sidney Herrington. That was made even more apparent on Monday night.
Herrington scored five in the first quarter for the Eagles, who trailed by a single possession at the end of the quarter, 12-9.
Herrington picked up her third foul in the second quarter, and sat much of the third due to foul trouble. She didn’t score in either quarter, while the Eagles were outscored 41-4 during that stretch.
Herrington played much of the final quarter before fouling out of the game, scoring a team-high 10 points.
Brattleboro’s Chloe Givens was the leading scorer, tallying 19 on the night, including 15 in the second half.
Arlington outscored Brattleboro 12-7 in the final eight minutes of play.
Next up for Arlington (1-4) is a road test on Thursday at Leland and Gray.