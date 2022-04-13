BENNINGTON — It may be Paul Redding’s first official spring as the Mount Anthony track coach, but he has already put his stamp on the program after a very successful winter season indoors.
The Patriots track team brings back three state champions from the indoor team: Isaiah Brunache (shot put, weight throw), Brooks Robson (triple jump) and Morgan Washburn (weight throw). All three have been named captains, along with senior Andrew Ponessi who had a pair of top-3 finishes at the Vermont state championships this winter.
The captains will lead a group of 40 MAU athletes this spring.
Redding says he is lucky to have such a knowledgeable, passionate and skilled foundation on his team.
“The senior leadership on this team is outstanding, it's like having an extended arm of a coaching staff,” Redding said. “I trust them, they're smart, they're intelligent and they know their craft.”
One thing Redding was hoping for this spring were more athletes to give track and field a chance. After a winter where MAU often brought just 11 or 12 athletes to any given meet, the Patriots roster is now 40 strong.
“I’m ecstatic. The thing is, we’ve retained them. Nobody’s really left, quit or moved on,” Redding said. “I think the kids are eager to go and ready to rock.”
The strength in numbers also has the athletes themselves excited about the possibilities this spring.
“Going from a consistent 12 man team in indoor to having 40 kids show up for the outdoor signup meeting was crazy,” Ponessi said. “It’s the most kids I’ve ever seen and a lot of them are consistently showing up, so we should have a good team this year.”
MAU certainly got off to a good start during Tuesday’s opening meet in Manchester. The Patriots’ season was set to kick off Tuesday at Fair Haven, though that meet was canceled due to a lack of race officials. Instead, the Patriots made a last-minute trip up to Manchester as BBA hosted a makeup meet.
Ponessi won all three events (100 meter, 200m, 4x100m relay) that he entered, as did fellow captain Robson (triple jump, long jump, 4x100m relay).
Brunache swept the discus and shotput events, while Washburn also won the shot put but was edged in the discus by BBA’s Lily Williams.
MAU participated in 13 of 16 events on the boys side and came away with 10 first-place finishes.
Another standout was distance runner Thomas Scheetz who took home wins in the 800m, 1500m and 4x400m relay.
On the girls side, MAU earned four first-place finishes. Along with Washburn’s win in the shot put, Cara Rockwell won the 300m race while Maya Davis (javelin) and Maya Perry (high jump) both earned a victory in field events.
MAU put the work in this winter indoors, and it continues to pay off as they look healthy and ready to reboot for a successful outdoor season this spring.
The Patriots now set their sights on the Ballston Spa Invitational in New York this Saturday.