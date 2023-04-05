STRATTON — The roar of the crowd could be heard from a distance as spectators lined both sides of the fencing constructed around the narrow landing at the base of Lower Suntanner.
The annual Stratton Pond Skim was filled with thrills and spills on Sunday as skiers and riders made the attempt to traverse the pond, delighting the spectators with either a good skim or a spectacular crash.
The event has been held annually for several years.
According to Digital Marketing Manager Andrew Kimiecik, this year’s pond skim was a success despite some colder temperatures.
“The Pond Skim is always a significant point in the season for multiple reasons. It’s usually the first weekend in April, meaning that the winter season is winding down,” said Kimiecik. “For many families, I think it may be a final weekend at the mountain before a vacation to somewhere warm, so why not dress up and have an awesome time doing an event that only happens once a season.”
Despite the temperature, Kimiecik said it did not prevent some people from dressing up, as there was a prize awarded for best costume, or even breaking out a bathing suit a little early while doing their best to make it across the water.
Brayden Sheriff was awarded the prize for best costume and Evan Grossman earned the prize for best skim. There were also three prizes awarded for best crash. Luc Holm-Pederse won for best crash. Andrei Lynch took the number two spot and Isabel Calus earned third place for best crash, according to Stratton’s website.