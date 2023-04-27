STRATTON — In a thrilling game that was never out of reach until the final second ticked off the clock, the Stratton Mountain School boys lacrosse team defeated Brattleboro 5-4 in the Bears' season opener.
With the score tied 4-4 going into the fourth, Stratton Mountain had possession of the ball for much of the quarter. Simon Baron took four shots on net, but Brattleboro senior goalie Thad Sawyer made a pair of saves, leaving SMS empty handed on the opportunities.
Then, with 4:01 remaining in the game, Stratton’s Quinn Torre fired a shot past Sawyer, who had been solid in net all afternoon tallying at least half a dozen saves, for the eventual game winner.
“I thought he had a great game,” said Brattleboro head coach Chris Sawyer of Thad Sawyer. “That last shot, it happens. It was a nice shot, but I thought he kept us in it in the second half and their goalie was really good. Both goalies I thought played well.”
In the same span leading up to the game winner, Brattleboro (1-4) put two shots on goalie Oliver Kosinski only to be rebuffed on each occurrence.
“He was all state last year. He should be the number one goalie in all of Vermont if I had any say in it,” said Stratton head coach Thomas Gambino. “He takes shots on the outside and that’s how I direct our defense. We are allowed shots on the outside because we know that Ollie will stand on his head. … He’s incredible.”
Brattleboro dominated possession in the third quarter, putting eight shots on goal to Stratton’s four. Both teams came away emptyhanded, though, and there was the feeling that the game may end up going into overtime.
Then Torre scored the goal of the game.
“He got the game ball today. He’s new to our team and he took every faceoff and he scored the winning goal even when he had a cramp in his leg,” Gambino said. “They’re a tough opponent. Every year, no matter who wins or loses, it’s a hard-fought battle and this was probably the most hard fought.”
Stratton got things started early with a Charles Benyik bouncer of a shot for the game’s first score. Not long after, sophomore Fred Eustis found the back of the net on a low shot to put SMS up 2-0.
As the final minutes of the first quarter approached, Brattleboro’s Will Miskovich cut the lead in half. Moments later Bode Gutchess answered, giving Stratton a 3-1 advantage going into the second quarter.
At the beginning of the second, Baron was able to work his way in front of the crease and find the back of the net to take a 4-1 lead.
The battle for possession, particularly in the early part of the game, was something Sawyer noted as a factor throughout the game.
“At the start of the game it was 4-1, but they were dominating the ground balls,” Sawyer said. “I just think it was a lot more possessions on the ground balls.”
However, Brattleboro was not so easily deterred and fought their way back into the game. First Alex Baker bounced a shot past Kosinski, who like Sawyer, had a terrific game in the cage with over half a dozen saves. Baker's score made it 4-2 SMS. He scored again with less than three minutes remaining in the half, off an assist from defenseman Justin Packard Jr. Brattleboro evened things at 4-4 a minute later when James Fagley found the back of the net.
Twice in the last two minutes Stratton’s Asher Baron came up with big defensive plays to regain possession for the Bears and take time off the clock, including the final play of the game with 11 seconds remaining coming out of a timeout called by Brattleboro.
While Sawyer said the team is still a work in progress offensively, he said he has confidence the team will continue building on some of the improvements he has seen already.
“The game’s got to slow down a little bit for us. That’s going to come. I wish it would come a little sooner, but we’re just going to keep plugging away,” Sawyer said. “I have confidence they can make plays. They came close at the end.”
Brattleboro will be on the road Saturday to take on Otter Valley Union High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Stratton Mountain School will be back in action on May 1 when they travel to Bennington to take on Mount Anthony Union High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.