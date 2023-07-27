Stratton Mountain now boasts the largest location to play pickleball in any one location throughout New England.
As part of its capital improvement plan, Stratton Mountain decided to convert four of its tennis courts into pickleball courts and configure four others with dual painted lines to be used for either tennis or pickleball. The change will result in Stratton having eight designated pickleball courts and up to 16 total available to its guests.
“I think it’s just another offering at the mountain that becomes very accessible for someone who just happens to be here for a weekend or someone who wants to play in a pickleball tournament,” said Digital Marketing Manager of Stratton Mountain Andrew Kimiecik.
In time, Kimiecik said he believes that having the courts available at the mountain will attract more people throughout the week. While it remains uncertain whether or not a league will be created, Kimiecik said a tournament is being planned that will be held at Stratton Mountain.
Stratton Mountain has had some of their tennis courts taped with pickleball lines for some time prior to creation of the new courts. In the winter, at least one of the three indoor pickleball courts had been lined for pickleball.
During the summer, Stratton Mountain holds both tennis and adventure camps. Having the courts lined for pickleball has given children attending the camps something to do in the afternoons.
Part of the appeal of the sport, Kimiecik said is that it is not only easy to learn, but does not require much equipment to play.
Prior to the creation of the new pickleball courts, Kimiecik said there was a small crowd of people that would regularly use the pickleball courts. By specifically designated courts and expanding the number of courts available, Kimiecik believes that will change.
“The sport itself is growing. There’s influx of celebrity attention and athlete attention on it,” said Kimiecik. “Probably three, four years ago if you said pickleball probably no one would know what you’re talking about. Now, they read on the website there’s eight pickleball courts any day of the week I think that’s going to perk some ears and start growing that even for the average person who is just here for a weekend.”
The sport has become more and more popular in recent years with the start of Major League Pickleball, which LeBron James invested in last year. The attention drawn to the sport by James and other basketball players such as Draymond Green and Kevin Love has only helped the sport, which has been rapidly growing since the COVID-19 pandemic, by putting it more in the public eye.
While Stratton may not currently be a place that people are targeting specifically to play pickleball, Kimiecik said he believes that may change in the near future.
“I think we’re going to get to that point where we’re going to have maybe a third party pickleball tournament rent out the courts and kind of host their own little thing. Obviously, we have enough lodging to back it up,” Kimiecik said. “It’s going to take a little bit to kind of grow that side of it. I don’t know that we’re a pickleball destination yet. I would say right now it’s just more of an amenity while you’re here, but the goal is to eventually stretch it to where there are these courts that are firing and you have the ability to treat it as a destination.”