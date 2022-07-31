BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, dropping its match to the Worcester Wildcats 23-22.
Storm QB Jonny Resto continued to display his accuracy, completing 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 134 yards and one touchdown.
Zorry Williams showed his dual-threat ability, turning four rush attempts into 20 yards while also catching one pass for 20 yards. Williams also had one TD.
Kenny Jackson had a rushing TD for the Storm, turning four carries into 16 yards on the ground.
Zay Gordon rounded out Storm scorers, finishing his afternoon with 12 rushing yards on three touches.
Valentino Smith was Resto’s favorite target on Saturday, with 65 receiving yards on two receptions. Joe Wiggins also flashed his big-play prowess, hauling in a 40 yard reception.
The Storm defense allowed multiple scores for the first time all season, but still played well. Cory Viscosi made a habit of being behind the line of scrimmage, picking up three tackles for a loss. Manny Gordon had a sack and Michael Hom forced a fumble.
The Storm fall to 2-1 in the regular season as they enter the bye week. They’ll look to regroup Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. against the Western Mass Blitzin Bears in Holyoke, Mass.