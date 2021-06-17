BENNINGTON - Southern Vermont Storm general manager Chris Cipperley can tell you exactly how long it's been since his team last played in Bennington: 609 days.
“We played last year, but we were never truly home,” Cipperley said.
The Storm were forced to move its home games to Keene High School in Keene, New Hampshire last season as tackle football was not permitted throughout Vermont due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday, they host the Vermont Ravens at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park for a preseason contest at 2 p.m.
With the Storm on the eve of its return to football in Vermont, Cipperley is ready to get things going.
“It's kind of exciting to give something for the community to look forward to and hopefully they come out and support us,” Cipperley said. “We're ready to hopefully come out and put out a good showing.”
The team is coming off a successful season in 2020 finishing the year with a 5-1 record. The Storm made it to the New England Football League championship game before having to cancel their season when Vermont banned teams from traveling and playing out of state competition in an amendment to the Be Safe Stay Safe Order in late October.
With all COVID-19 restrictions dropped throughout the state as Vermont recently reached the 80% vaccination mark, Cipperley says that is one less thing his guys will have to worry about this year.
“The freedom that they feel, and the sense of relief, is palpable,” he said.
The Storm are hungry to take the next step and Cipperley is confident in their chances to do so.
“It's a great squad. These guys work hard, have really good attitudes, a ton of talent,” Cipperley said. “We just got to figure out how to put it all together and take the next step. I think we can do that.”
The Storm open their regular season July 17 at Worcester Wildcats in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The Storm will play their home opener July 24 at 4 p.m. against the Mass Warriors.