BENNINGTON - The Southern Vermont Storm had to wait an extra week to kick off its 2021 season, but it was worth the wait as the Storm easily handled the Mass Warriors 35-0 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
Lavante Wiggins led the charge offensively, turning eight carries into 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Wiggins was also one of Will Cole's favorite targets through the air, catching three passes for an additional 52 yards, including a timely 37-yard touchdown catch right before the half.
With less than a minute left in the first half, the Storm had punched in only one touchdown as its offense took a little bit to get going. The Storm were facing a fourth and 12 from the 37 yard line and decided to go for it. Cole faced pressure, somehow evading multiple pass rushers buying time for his receivers downfield to get open.
Cole couldn't find anyone downfield as he faced a second wave of pressure after barely ducking out of the grasp of a defensive lineman when he saw Wiggins in the flat uncovered near the line of scrimmage.
Wiggins caught the ball and showed great footwork, making a couple defenders miss as he tight-roped the sideline and found the end zone for the score.
“At that point in time, I feel like our offense wasn't really playing up to our potential,” Wiggins said. “So I feel like that was a big play for us. Will did a great job, somehow, not getting tackled.”
The Storm converted its ensuing two-point conversion to bring a 14-0 lead into the half. That play seemed to give them the momentum they were looking for.
The Storm received the ball to start the second half, falling on an onside kick attempt that gave them great field position. Wiggins eventually punched in a 26 yard touchdown run five plays into the drive and the Storm offense started to come to life.
The ground game was working for the Storm. Along with Wiggins, Zorry Williams also gave the Storm tons of production. Williams turned his six touches into 65 rushing yards and a score on the ground, taking a handoff from 28 yards out to the house after displaying a nasty stiff arm on a Warrior defender.
The tandem turned into a deadly one-two punch that Warrior defenders couldn't handle.
The Storm had one interception and forced a handful of turnover on downs. In the first half, the defense was so overwhelming the Warriors decided to pooch punt on third down on one series.
The early season miscues, namely some missed tackles, were there at times but the Storm came ready to play and secured a blowout win to begin the year.
"I'm glad that we won. I think we left a lot of meat on the bone, I think we can be a lot better, but it's a journey. You can't win a championship week one," said coach Chris Cipperley. "Your goal is to win, we won."
Next up for the Storm is a trip to Springfield, Mass. to take on the Western Mass Bears. That game will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.