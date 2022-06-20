BENNINGTON — If Saturday’s preseason game is any indication, the Southern Vermont Storm are once again going to be a legitimate threat in the semiprofessional New England Football League this fall.
The Storm dominated the Connecticut Reapers at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park in all facets - scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams - during its 46-0 win.
The Storm defense forced three turnovers in the victory, highlighted by a Zack Deering pick-six.
Unique Dudley also got his hands on an interception and Kristian Dickinson had two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.
The Storm offense also looked sharp, scoring twice through the air and twice on the ground.
Justin Bailey turned his three touches into 29 rush yards and one score, while Jalen Hill had two rush attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jonny Resto completed six-of-nine pass attempts for an efficient 135 passing yards and two passing TDs. He linked up with receiver Mark Turmon for a 24-yard touchdown.
Resto rushed the ball twice, adding eight yards on the ground.
Al Kelly led the Storm backfield with six touches for 51 yards.
Lynn West scored a 45-yard punt return touchdown to cap off the trifecta for Southern Vermont.
The Storm return to Lower Willow Park on July 16 to host the Hartford Colts. That game will begin at 4 p.m.