SPRINGFIELD — A dozen Bennington Marauders picked up individual victories during Tuesday’s dual meet hosted by the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays.
Five different Bennington swimmers collected four individual wins in the event. For the girls, Emily Tibbetts and Lucy Poole both achieved that feat, while Keegan Avienu, Robert Lebert and Charlie Paquin did the same in the boys’ division.
Shay Callanan and Ava Salvesvold were right behind that mark, both winning three events. Abbie Trafton rounded out Marauders swimmers with multiple wins, with two.
Hannah Lebert, Abigail Maki-Davis, Oliva Crandall and Boston Lebert also won a race for Bennington.
The Marauders added four relay wins as well. Bennington returns to the pool Saturday in Rutland for districts.