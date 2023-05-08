STILLWATER, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls pitcher Kennedy Boisvert limited Stillwater to just one hit on Monday, but Stillwater managed a 5-0 victory over the Panthers.
Boisvert allowed five runs, one earned, through her six innings of work. She also walked six and struck out 16 in her losing effort. Hoosick Falls outhit Stillwater 6-1, but could not get a run to cross the plate as Eden Resch shut them out. Resch pitched a complete game, walking two and striking out eight.
Erin Conety had a productive day at the plate, going 3 for 3.
Hoosick Falls (8-4) hosts Saratoga Catholic today at 4:30 p.m.