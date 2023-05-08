hfsoftball3-T5.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Hoosick Falls’ Kennedy Boisvert winds up for a pitch.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

STILLWATER, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls pitcher Kennedy Boisvert limited Stillwater to just one hit on Monday, but Stillwater managed a 5-0 victory over the Panthers.

Boisvert allowed five runs, one earned, through her six innings of work. She also walked six and struck out 16 in her losing effort. Hoosick Falls outhit Stillwater 6-1, but could not get a run to cross the plate as Eden Resch shut them out. Resch pitched a complete game, walking two and striking out eight.

Erin Conety had a productive day at the plate, going 3 for 3.

Hoosick Falls (8-4) hosts Saratoga Catholic today at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter

@Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.