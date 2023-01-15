BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony’s comeback bid against a tough Stillwater, New York team fell short on Saturday afternoon, as the Patriots boys basketball team lost 79-75 inside Kates Gym.
MAU trailed 47-32 at the half before finding its rhythm over the final two quarters. The Patriots chipped away, cutting their deficit to 11 by the start of the fourth thanks to a big third quarter from Finn McCrae. The guard hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the third. McCrae provided a scoring threat behind the arc, finishing with six made triples in the contest.
Junior guard Carter Thompson (18 points) poured in 8 points in the final quarter as MAU continued to close the gap.
In the end, Jaxson Mueller’s 32 point showing proved too much to overcome for the home team. The Stillwater playmaker scored 6 in the final quarter, helping his team hold on for the victory.
MAU (4-5) returns to action against another New York squad, at border-rival Hoosick Falls Monday at 7 p.m. The Patriots bested the Panthers 77-76 in a high-scoring affair on Dec. 20.