STILLWATER, N.Y. — When Stillwater visited Kates Gym back on Jan. 14, Jaxon Mueller was the difference maker in the Stillwater victory, scoring a game-high 32 points.
In Tuesday’ rematch at Stillwater, Mount Anthony decided it needed to slow the Stillwater playmaker down one way or another. They decided to employ the hack-a-Jax strategy, sending Mueller to the line a staggering 39 times.
It worked in the first half, as the Patriots held a 46-45 lead heading into the locker room for halftime. With players facing foul trouble in the second half, they ditched the strategy and Stillwater separated itself for a 95-78 victory over MAU.
Mueller finished with 39 points, despite making only 13 of his 39 free throw attempts.
Carter Thompson finished with 17 for the Patriots, followed by Shemar Sookdar’s 16 point night.
MAU is now 6-7 on the year and returns to action Wednesday night at Wahconah.