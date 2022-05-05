Bella Stefanovich’s seventh inning triple proved to be the difference maker in Thursday’s game between Hoosick Falls and Berlin/New Lebanon.
Facing a full count, Stefanovich ripped a triple to center field, scoring Marissa Landry who began the top of the seventh by drawing a walk. The RBI extra-base hit gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead. That’s all Kennedy Boisvert needed, as the Panthers’ starter shut the door in the bottom half of the inning, retiring the Berlin bats without allowing a run as Hoosick Falls escaped with a 2-1 win.
Boisvert struck out 17 batters in the win, allowing five hits and one unearned run. She also walked three batters.
It was an even pitching duel, as Berlin’s Bailey Catlin fanned 14 over her complete-game effort.
Kai Jones put an end to the scoreless game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single to center field.
Berlin got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on a wild pitch.
Hoosick Falls hosted Waterford on Friday at 4:30 p.m. game results were not available by press deadline.