MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse returned to the field after its 13 day break with a 14-6 win over Mount Greylock on Monday.
Four Bulldogs scored multiple goals, led by Tatum Sands’ four goal performance. Sadie Stefanak put three in the back of the net and assisted on three more scores, while Annabelle Gray and Grace McDonald each scored a couple.
Iris Nofziger protected the Bulldogs’ cage, making 11 saves.
Brooke Weber set up her teammates well all day, assisting on three goals while scoring one herself. Paige Samuelson and Bea Thompson rounded out the BBA scoring with one goal each.
Sarah Polumbo scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Greylock offense.
BBA improves to 3-1 on the season with a trip to Rutland slated for Wednesday at 4 p.m. to face the Raiders.