BBA's Sadie Stefanak looks to pass to a teammate during a 2021 game. Stefanak netted the game winner for the Bulldogs in Wednesday's overtime win over Rutland.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
RUTLAND — Sadie Stefanak’s overtime goal was the difference maker as Burr and Burton lacrosse defeated Rutland 14-13 on Wednesday.

Stefanak finished the day with three goals and one assist. Paige Samuelson led the way with five goals and an assist.

Tatum Sands added three goals and a score for the Bulldogs. Bea Thompson, Annabelle Gray and Grace McDonald each scored once for BBA, while Brooke Weber assisted on two goals.

Rutland was led by Loretta Cooley’s four goals while Kathryn Moore added three more.

BBA improves to 9-2 on the season. The Bulldogs host Woodstock under the lights at Applejack Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

