BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football wants to let the state of Vermont know they are for real; Its 41-0 win on homecoming Friday night over previously unbeaten U-32 should do the trick.
The Patriots quite literally dominated from the opening whistle in the convincing win over the Division II foe.
The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. As the Raiders’ return man looked for space, MAU’s Kaleb Carpenter laid the boom with a strong tackle. Message received, the Patriots were ready.
MAU fed off a strong running attack, anchored by junior Ayman Naser’s 12 rushing attempts for 140 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
Naser continuously found space as MAU’s offensive line pushed U-32 around for much of the contest. When Naser found himself running toward a defender, he used his combination of strength and elusiveness to break would-be tacklers. The junior running back didn’t go down on first contact often, running hard every time he touched the ball. What makes Naser’s night even more impressive is after receiving a handoff on the first play of the second half that he ran for eight yards, his night rushing the ball was over. Nearly all of his work came in one half of action.
The Patriots dominated in all three facets of the game. Defensively, they stuffed U-32’s running game all night. Henry Beling ran hard for the Raiders, creating some offense for his team to the tune of 90 yards on the ground on 16 touches. BelIng ripped off a couple longer runs. BelIng’s running was the lone bright spot for the visitors, however, who ran one single play in the red zone all game, the final play of the first half. The Raiders found themselves on the 19 yard line with the clock nearing zero, and a pass from quarterback Cameron Comstock fell incomplete.
The defensive line put pressure on Comstock, not allowing any time for receivers to get open throughout the contest. The stop maintained MAU’s 21-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Patriots special teams had their moments too, namely a blocked punt by Hayden Gaudette in the third quarter.
It was a stellar performance from MAU. Coach Chad Gordon wants teams around the state to know what the Patriots are capable of after topping the division leader.
“Tonight was a message,” Gordon said. “There Isn't anyone talking about us. Hopefully after tonight, we've sent a message to people that we're here to play.”
The Patriots offense flowed throughout the second half. Gavin Schnoop took a handoff from the 10 yard line and found the end zone to cap off the opening drive of the third quarter and extend MAU’s lead to 28-0. Cole Gino found the endzone on a 23 yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter.
The birthday boy got in on the fun, too. Quarterback Tanner Bushee delivered Braeden Billert his birthday present with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Bushee hit his tight end in stride on a 20 yard seam route, which put a bow on MAU’s scoring for the night.
Gordon said this is what MAU football is capable of.
"When we play clean football, when we control the ball (and) do what we need to do, we're going to compete with anyone,” he said.
The win boosts MAU’s record to 3-2. Next up, they travel to Manchester for a battle with Burr and Burton on Saturday at 1 p.m.