Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 11:17 pm
Drivers and pit crews were gearing up their machines Saturday during the first of two warm-up days at Lebanon Valley Speedway. Another is scheduled for April 22. The West Lebanon, N.Y., dirt track will launch its 71st season of racing on April 29.
