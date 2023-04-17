Valley of Speed

Drivers and pit crews were gearing up their machines Saturday during the first of two warm-up days at Lebanon Valley Speedway. Another is scheduled for April 22. The West Lebanon, N.Y., dirt track will launch its 71st season of racing on April 29.

 Jim Therrien — Bennington Banner correspondent
