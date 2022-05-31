BBA BASE 5/10/22 (copy)

BBA's Trevor Greene gets a lead off first base during a game against Mount Anthony in Bennington.

MANCHESTER — A strong Burr and Burton baseball season came to an end earlier than the Bulldogs would have liked on Tuesday as No. 12 St. Johnsbury pulled off the 13-9 upset win over No. 5 BBA.

The Hilltoppers chased Bulldog starter Seb Dostal after just two thirds of an inning, tacking on five runs. St. J added another off Trevor Greene in relief before BBA got out of the inning.

The Bulldogs responded with their strongest offensive inning of the game, getting four runs back to bring them within two, but St. J would not go away. The visitors scored five more runs in the top of the third, including a two-out grand slam to make it an 11-4 ballgame.

BBA clawed its way back to within three after scoring two runs in the fifth and another three in the sixth, but St. J added an insurance run in the top of the seventh and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to clinch the upset win.

BBA ends its season with a 12-5 record. St. J advances to the Division I quarterfinals to play No. 4 Essex (11-5) Friday at 4:30 p.m.

