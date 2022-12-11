Arlington boys basketball 12/10/2022

Arlington's Cooper Jennings attempts a floater during Saturday's season-opener against Springfield. Jennings paced the Eagles with 17 points in the loss.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ARLINGTON — Cooper Jennings scored 17 points for Arlington in Saturday’s season-opener, but Springfield left with the 40-36 victory in a tightly contested boys basketball game.

The Eagles led 8-5 after a low-scoring first quarter. Springfield responded with a strong second quarter, taking a 21-20 lead into the locker room.

The Cosmos expanded their lead to five, 30-25, by the end of the third and hung on for the two-possession win by the final buzzer.

Hunter Hill-McDermott pitched in five points for the Eagles, who lost multi-year starter and senior captain Joe McCray early in the contest. Arlington coach Eric Green said McCray “should be OK going forward.

“All things considered, I couldn’t be more proud with the effort the team put forth today,” Green said.

Arlington (0-1) travels to Leland and Gray Friday for a 7 p.m. tip.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter

@Mawson_Sports or via email at

mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.