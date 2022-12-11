ARLINGTON — Cooper Jennings scored 17 points for Arlington in Saturday’s season-opener, but Springfield left with the 40-36 victory in a tightly contested boys basketball game.
The Eagles led 8-5 after a low-scoring first quarter. Springfield responded with a strong second quarter, taking a 21-20 lead into the locker room.
The Cosmos expanded their lead to five, 30-25, by the end of the third and hung on for the two-possession win by the final buzzer.
Hunter Hill-McDermott pitched in five points for the Eagles, who lost multi-year starter and senior captain Joe McCray early in the contest. Arlington coach Eric Green said McCray “should be OK going forward.
“All things considered, I couldn’t be more proud with the effort the team put forth today,” Green said.
Arlington (0-1) travels to Leland and Gray Friday for a 7 p.m. tip.