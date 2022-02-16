BENNINGTON — The Spinelli Field renovation project, including the potential installation of artificial turf, was back on the table this week at a Mount Anthony Union School Board special meeting.
The board was presented with three options Monday regarding upgrades to the high school athletic field. The new proposals were developed by Peter Geannelis, an advocate for high school athletics. All three came with a significantly lower price tag than the original $3.5 million bond that was voted down by taxpayers last November.
The Board ultimately voted to further explore option three, a “Band-Aid” approach that calls for a patch-work of fixes to repair the playing surface this spring. First, the Board approved $50,000 to begin work on the field this spring that includes leveling, filling holes and problem-areas with topsoil, and rolling and seeding for a one-year fix. That was the least expensive option for an immediate fix that was presented.
In addition, as part of option three, the Board will continue to discuss switching the playing surface to artificial turf through the company FieldTurf, as well as addressing repairs or a possible resurfacing of the current track that features multiple sinkholes, and installation of lights that would allow for “small-ball” sports such as lacrosse. One item that was not included this time around was the addition of a multipurpose building.
Aside from the spring field fixes, the complete set of proposed changes, if approved, would not be made until March 2023, with the goal of finishing the project before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Out of eight school board members in attendance at Monday’s meeting, five voted to further explore that plan.
Three members — Jackie Kelly, Francis Kinney and Edward Letourneau, who each voted against the initial Spinelli proposal in September — supported option two.
That proposal would resurface Spinelli Field with natural grass, as well as widen the soccer field to regulation size, at an estimated cost of between $225,000 - $250,000.
“I’m highly in favor of option two. I think it kind of encompasses most of what we have asked for without the large bill,” Kelly said.
The final option called for resurfacing the Spinelli Field with natural grass, at a cost of about $200,000.
Spinelli Field Ad Hoc committee chairman Mike Molloy said the committee's focus remains on playability and creating an all-purpose facility.
“I’m not a big fan of throwing a quarter of a million, half a million dollars in," he said. "It’s going to be better, sure, but it’s not a long-term fix. It’s sort of a quick fix.”
The Board had initially proposed a plan to rebuild the running track, widen the athletic field and install artificial turf, install energy-efficient lights, and add a utility building that would also include accessible bathrooms. Nearly 60 percent of district voters rejected that plan -- in part because of the cost; in part because of concerns about potential chemicals in the artificial turf.
During the meeting, Kinney hinted there may be pending legislation regarding turf fields. Bill S.627 prohibits the installation of athletic turf fields containing added PFOA substances.
"A manufacturer, supplier, or distributor shall not manufacture, sell, offer for sale, distribute for sale, or distribute for use in this State an athletic turf field to which PFAS have been intentionally added in any amount,” the bill states.
Monday's special meeting began with Kinney accusing Molloy and the Ad Hoc committee of meeting secretly to put together the three options presented.
“The thing that irritates the hell out of me is somebody has had meetings and apparently I wasn’t invited or they didn’t want me there, one or the other," Kinney said.
SVSU director of finance Renee Gordon later clarified that Geannelis reached out to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt on his own accord roughly two weeks ago with his proposals. Within the past week a FieldTurf representative reached out to Hoyt and Geannelis, which spurred option three.
FieldTurf has been responsible for installing multiple artificial surfaces throughout the state, including at Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, the St. Johnsbury Academy, and the University of Vermont.
The School Board agreed to further discuss its options during its next meeting.