BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony’s Spinelli Field is now one step closer to a makeover.
The Mount Anthony Union School Board voted 6-2 in favor of proceeding with updates regarding Spinelli Field renovations during its Aug. 17 meeting.
The updates revolve around the material used as fill for a potential new synthetic field and track surface, and will allow for a more accurate quote from MSK Engineers. The current quote for the entire project is $5,938,270.
The board passed a motion to keep the process moving, with Jackie Kelly and Francis Kinney voting against.
With the approval, MSK and the Spinelli Field committee will present a plan to the community and School Board during the September meeting.
The bond would have to be approved by the School Board first. If approved, it would make its way to voters in November.
Spinelli Field committee chairman Mike Molloy detailed the importance of the field to the Bennington community.
“Know that it will be used for the physical education program, as well,” Molloy said. “It’s not just going to be for athletics.”
The renovations
The estimates are based on a synthetic turf field with site drainage and takes into account some of the other upgrades, including bathrooms, heating the concession and ticket stand, and adding a crow’s nest to the bleachers.
Kelly has concerns about changing the field surface to synthetic turf, including potential injury risks.
Kelly said 10 NFL teams have started the process of reverting back from turf to natural surfaces. She also noted her nephew tore his ACL while playing lacrosse on artificial turf within the past year.
“I have serious, serious reservations about artificial turf,” she said.
School Board member Tory Rich cautioned using NFL player statistics in regards to injuries, as professional football players are much bigger, faster and stronger than Vermont high school athletes.
“I don’t think it gives the whole picture,” Rich, who studied kinesiology in college, said.
He also notes that the natural turf used at NFL facilities is much different than the natural turf at MAU.
“We have a problem on our field. Our natural turf is not what the Browns or the Raiders are playing on.”
Another major upgrade is putting together the ticket booth, restrooms and storage space into one heated building.
Other improvements include a resurfacing of Zemianek Track, stormwater system upgrades, parking upgrades and new “small-ball” lighting, which would allow sports like lacrosse to be played at the school field instead of at the Vets Home field across the street.
The cost
The estimate is a 26 percent increase from the January 2020 quote. In a letter from MSK sent to the Spinelli Field committee dated June 10 of this year, the company said a significant increase in material costs is the reason behind the higher quote.
“Petroleum, timber, steel and plastic polymer material prices are extremely volatile right now. Prices for these materials are currently three to four times higher than prices last year,” it read.
The letter also states it is unknown how the cost might fluctuate if the proposal moves forward.
“While the updated costs reflect current industry trends, it is unknown whether this current spike in materials costs is a temporary or long-term condition. Petroleum, steel, timber and plastic prices should be reviewed prior to bidding this project.”
The update also includes $384,000 for a new toilet and storage building. Included in this price is a “crow’s nest” and insulation of the building. The crow’s nest would be an upgrade to the press box. During football games, both teams videotape games from the press box. The current press box at MAU is not large enough for both MAU and visitors, forcing one team to film on the roof, which Molloy called “a hazard.”
The quote also includes yearly maintenance estimates. Synthetic turf ($15,000) maintenance is estimated to save $10,000 per year versus natural ($25,000).
There was some pushback regarding the total cost at the meeting. Kinney called it “totally out of line.”
“This thing’s gotta be whittled down quite a bit,” Kinney said. “I’m all for sports for the kids and all that stuff, but if we want to create a college environment, they can go to college and experience that, not here.”
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, said that former athletes have approached her about the Spinelli Field plans and are “very concerned” about the price.
Molloy said the plan the committee is proposing will alleviate the need for constant renovations.
“To me, it’s not something that we want to keep adding to,” Molloy said. “We’re comfortable hearing from everybody, hearing from the community and making adjustments, but we wanted to throw out a grand plan, and if we have to pull back, we can pull back a little bit.”
In a June meeting regarding the topic, board member Leon Johnson also noted not wanting to have to keep on asking taxpayers for renovations.
“I’m in favor of a turf field, but we have to make sure we have everything fund-wise [in place] so we don’t have to go back to the taxpayers later,” Johnson said. “Everything needs to be in there before we move forward, and we still can figure out how much the bond would be.”
Molloy said that specific discussions on costs will come from the engineers during the September meeting.
In Southern Vermont, Burr and Burton Academy and Rutland High School each have field-turf fields and each have hosted championships — BBA for the 2020 Division I field hockey championship, and Rutland has hosted the state football championships every year since 2010. Brattleboro and Hartford also use field-turf facilities.
Adam Samrov contributed to this report.