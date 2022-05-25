BURLINGTON — A special season came to an end for Burr and Burton unified basketball on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym as BBA fell to Bellcate 39-28 in the state championship game.
The nerves were apparent early, and Bellcate took advantage by racing out to a 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes of play, four of those points courtesy of Ben Kay. That would be a theme all afternoon, as Kay showed fantastic dribbling and posie near the hoop, finishing with a game-high 19 points, including a make from downtown.
Tyler Keyes got BBA on the board with 1:09 left in the first quarter on a putback that he layed off the glass. Once BBA settled in, they gave Belcate all they could handle.
BBA pushed the pace in the second quarter with Dylan “D-Dawg” Skandera, who scored a quick four points midway through the quarter to cut Bellcate’s lead down to a single basket, 12-10.
Kay responded with five straight points of his own, including a make from downtown. Bellcate finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to stretch its lead back up to 19-12.
Though it isn’t the result the team from Manchester was hoping for, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the last week leading up to the championship game is something head coach Don Benasich says his players won’t soon forget.
“This is one of the weeks they can remember for the rest of their lives,” Benasich said. “They had the whole school behind them.”
They certainly did. Players wore their jerseys to school and received high-fives throughout the hallways.
When it came time for BBA to depart Manchester and head to Burlington, students and faculty cheered them on as they got on the bus while the Manchester Fire Department gave the team bus an escort out of town. Hundreds of fans, for both teams, made the trip to Patrick Gym to create a championship game environment for the athletes.
Bellcate pushed the lead to 14 with seven minutes left to play, but BBA would not go quietly.
Lane Sargent made a couple quick baskets, the second set up with a beautiful pass from Keyes with 4:22 left to play to make it a 10 point game again. A jumper from Bellcate’s Colby FitzPatrick silenced the run with 2:35 left to play. Skandera put a bow on his fantastic season by swishing a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:25 left on the clock.
The final minute offered a glimpse into what makes unified basketball so special.
BBA’s Jacob Fifield checked into the game, with his trusted unified partner Isabella Lam right by his side. He set up shop on the right block as the basketball found him. He missed the first attempt and Bellcate’s Marcus DeSmit grabbed the rebound. Instead of heading down court and clinching the win, DeSmit handed the basketball back to Fifield, who fired another shot. This time, it bounced off the rim and out, and back to DeSmit who once again handed it off. Fifield would not be denied, eventually sinking the shot with 10 seconds left and the crowd erupted in cheer.
DeSmit put the finishing touches on the game, banking in a shot as the buzzer sounded.
Benasich was proud of the way BBA handled itself.
“Win or lose, they were winners. They enjoyed themselves. They knew they were just here to play their hardest. They're good sportsmen, and they played a great season and they deserve coming up here. I told them there's nothing to be ashamed of and next year is another year.”