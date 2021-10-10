MANCHESTER — Special Olympics Vermont commemorated their statewide return to competition with a Fall Games Celebration this September.
Over 340 delegates, including athletes, unified partners and coaches from 14 programs trained and competed in this multipronged event. Special Olympics Vermont was able to host a small-scale, statewide Fall Games Golf competition at Basin Harbor Golf Club in Vergennes.
Delegations held their own Bocce and Track & Field competitions at their home facility to keep everyone safe. Once all scores were collected from programs, the Special Olympics’ state office created divisions, then returned to each local program for unique celebrations of awards presentations and merriment.
The delegations that competed in 2021 Fall Games were: Addison County, Bellcate School, Bennington County, Caledonia County, Central Vermont, Chittenden County, Franklin County, Mount Snow Adaptive, Northshire, Orleans/Essex, Randolph, Rutland County, Rivendell Academy, and Upper Valley. The program volunteers and numerous athlete leaders deserve special thanks and recognition for successfully coordinating safe, fun practices and celebrations.
Many local celebrations included members of local law enforcement, as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Vermont, which is the movement’s largest grassroots fundraising and public awareness vehicle.
This year, over 50 departments carried the Flame of Hope across the state of Vermont to support Special Olympics athletes who live, work and compete in their local communities.
“Special Olympics Vermont would like to thank the Law Enforcement Torch Run Presenting Sponsor, Uncle Tony’s Pizza of South Burlington, as well as all participants who supported Special Olympics Vermont through the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run,” the organization said in a statement.