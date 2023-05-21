Hoosick Falls baseball began sectional play in a big way, defeating Canajoharie 11-0 in five innings on Friday.
Senior Jake Sparks took the Hill for the Panthers and did not allow a hit and added nine strikeouts to his line.
Sparks' younger brothers Andrew and Ryan each drove in a run, giving Jake some run support.
AJ Brown was a constant on the bases, hitting three singles and scoring three runs for the Panthers. Freshman Luke Nicholas also had a productive day at the plate, driving in two runs on his two hits.
Hoosick Falls will now play in a semi-final game Monday against No. 2 Granville 4:30 At Veteran's Memorial Field in Saratoga, the home field of Spa Catholic.