HOOSICK, N.Y. — Jake Sparks silenced the Hoosic Valley bats all day, giving up just two hits and no walks, striking out eight in a complete game shutout Friday evening over Hoosic Valley.
Sparks was overpowering from wire to wire, challenging every hitter he faced and pounding the strike zone. He had the Indians off balance and consistently behind his fastball on his way to a very efficient 83 pitches in seven innings of work. He only saw a three-ball count once all day.
The win for Hoosick Falls avenges Wednesday’s 7-5 loss and draws coach Mike Lilac even with his son Alex in the family rivalry this season. But who’s keeping track, right?
“He’s probably still a little happier with it being 1-1 than I should be,” the senior of the two Lilacs said after the game.
Sparks’ performance on the mound meant the Panthers didn’t need much offensively, but they got it anyway, scratching out five runs in the third inning for the bulk of the scoring on the day.
Hoosic Valley’s Jeff Finkle was sharp through the first two innings, retiring six of the first seven he faced, only allowing a single to his pitching counterpart, Sparks. Conceding a single was probably a relief. Sparks launched the previous pitch to right field for what might have stayed fair for a home run had it not been for a pretty stiff breeze blowing from left to right.
Finkle ran into trouble in the third, though. Hoosick Falls got some production from the bottom of the lineup, with catcher Carson Glover leading the inning off with a single on a 3-2 pitch, and left fielder Ben Smith working another full count and drawing a walk before the lineup turned over.
Second baseman Connor Jones squared up for a bunt to advance the runners but it rolled just foul. The very next pitch with the infield drawn in, Jones placed another perfect bunt just down the third base base line to reach base with a 45-foot single and load the bases for sophomore Andrew Sparks, who ripped a single to plate the game’s first run.
With the bases still juiced, Jake Sparks stepped up to the plate looking to help his own cause. He grounded out to second, but brought in Smith to make it 2-0. Tucker Thayne followed that with his first of two sacrifice flies on the day to make it 3-0. Hoosic Valley elected to give Josh Colgrove a free pass with first base open to face Alex Bushee, who drew a walk to load the bases again.
Designated hitter Peter Steller did his job and made them pay, hammering a single to drive in two more runs and cap the scoring in a third inning that was a clinic on station-to-station baseball.
The defense behind Sparks was solid for most of the game. He allowed his first hit with one out in the fourth to Hoosic third baseman Mike Lancaster, who singled and reached second with some hustle and an error from the outfield. The Panthers, however, would spoil the scoring opportunity with a textbook 5-3-6 double play that would make any coach proud, Drew Sparks making the tag at third to end the inning.
The younger of the two Sparks brothers made his presence felt at the plate (3-4, with a double and three runs scored), as well as playing flawlessly at shortstop behind his older brother on the mound. Multiple times he vacuumed up balls that looked destined for the outfield, and threw on the run moving to his left, making it look easy each time.
Perhaps the play of the day came from Hoosic center fielder Tom Rice in the losing effort. Rice made a spectacular diving catch running to his left to chase down a rope off the bat of Jake Sparks. It resulted in Sparks’ second RBI of the day, scoring Connor Jones from third for the first of a two-run sixth.
With the game now well in hand for the seventh inning, all that remained was preserving the shutout, which didn’t come without a bit of drama. Hoosic’s Lancaster shot a ball to right field that looked like trouble, but Stephen Allen ran it down right at the foul line for a diving catch and the first out.
Alex Bushee seemed to be fighting the sun and lost a ball in center field to put Logan Santiago on second base. Then Sparks recorded his final strikeout of the day against Finkle, but the ball got away, allowing Finkle to reach base. Sparks buckled down and got two more assists in the infield from his little brother to close out the game.
“We always like having him out there. When Jake’s pitching we always have a chance to win,” Lilac said of his ace. “This is a nice bounce-back win for us.”
The win bumps Hoosick Falls to 4-3 on the season. Hoosic Valley falls to 4-5.