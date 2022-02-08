BENNINGTON — Jake Sparks grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 3.5 seconds left to lift Hoosick Falls boys basketball to a 42-40 win over Mount Anthony on Monday night inside Kates Gymnasium
Carter Thompson led all scorers, pitching in with 18 points for MAU. He was the only Patriot to reach double digits.
Hoosick Falls had three players put up 10-plus points, led by Sparks’ 15. Dylan Baker had 11 and Tucker Thayne scored 10 for the Panthers.
MAU’s Austin Grogan had a strong defensive showing, often tasked with guarding Sparks.
It was career win number 399 for Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac Jr. He goes for number 400 at home Thursday against Berlin New Lebanon.
MAU hit the court again on Tuesday at Albany Academy. Those game results were not available by press time.