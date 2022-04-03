VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team started its season on Saturday with a 13-5 win over Tamarac at Chapko Field.
The league opener was played at Chapko Field in Valley Falls due to unplayable fields at both schools. Junior Jake Sparks went 5 strong innings, striking out 9, to get the win. His brother, sophomore Andrew, had 3 hits and 4 runs scored from his leadoff spot for Hoosick Falls.
Tucker Thayne was another bright spot for the Hoosick Falls offense, driving in 4 runs in the win.
The Panthers and Tamarac are set for a rematch Monday at Tamarac.