hoofalls0529-2-T5.jpg (copy)

Hoosick Falls’ Jake Sparks delivers a pitch during the 2021 season. Sparks was the winning pitcher in the Panthers' 13-5 season opener on Saturday against Tamarac.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team started its season on Saturday with a 13-5 win over Tamarac at Chapko Field.

The league opener was played at Chapko Field in Valley Falls due to unplayable fields at both schools. Junior Jake Sparks went 5 strong innings, striking out 9, to get the win. His brother, sophomore Andrew, had 3 hits and 4 runs scored from his leadoff spot for Hoosick Falls.

Tucker Thayne was another bright spot for the Hoosick Falls offense, driving in 4 runs in the win.

The Panthers and Tamarac are set for a rematch Monday at Tamarac.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.