PHOTOPAGE

Hoosick Falls' Jake Sparks, seen here batting for Post 13 during a 2021 game, went 6 for 6 at the plate Tuesday, hit three home runs and drove in a Panthers record 14 RBIs.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WATERFORD, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls senior Jake Sparks put together as good of a performance you will ever see on a baseball field on Tuesday as the Panthers defeated Waterford 22-2.

The Marshall-bound Sparks went a perfect 6 for 6 at the plate and hit for the cycle. He added three home runs: a grand slam, a 3-run home run and a 2-run shot, and set a school-record with 14 RBIs. 

Sparks rounded out his exceptional day by throwing a complete game and striking out 15 batters.

"A performance like I haven't seen in 33 years of coaching varsity baseball at Hoosick Falls," Panthers coach Mike Lilac tweeted Tuesday night.

Hoosick Falls (10-8) hosts Waterford Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.