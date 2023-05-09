WATERFORD, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls senior Jake Sparks put together as good of a performance you will ever see on a baseball field on Tuesday as the Panthers defeated Waterford 22-2.
The Marshall-bound Sparks went a perfect 6 for 6 at the plate and hit for the cycle. He added three home runs: a grand slam, a 3-run home run and a 2-run shot, and set a school-record with 14 RBIs.
Sparks rounded out his exceptional day by throwing a complete game and striking out 15 batters.
"A performance like I haven't seen in 33 years of coaching varsity baseball at Hoosick Falls," Panthers coach Mike Lilac tweeted Tuesday night.
Hoosick Falls (10-8) hosts Waterford Thursday at 4:30 p.m.