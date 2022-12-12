Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls boys basketball improved to 3-0 on the season with its 78-30 victory over Berlin-New Lebanon on Monday night. Jake Sparks led the Panthers in the win with a double-double, scoring 26 points and adding 13 rebounds.

Mat Kempf added 15 points for the Panthers, while Eli King contributed 12.

Aiden Fleming set his teammates up throughout, dishing out a game-high nine assists.

Berlin-New Lebanon was paced by Chris Shorter, who finished with 10 points.

Hoosick Falls returns to the court Friday at Hoosic Valley at 7:30 p.m.

