Hoosick Falls boys basketball defeated Class A Queensbury 54-51 on Saturday behind a 21 point, 12 rebound double-double from Jake Sparks.
Aiden Fleming scored 11 of the Panthers 13 first quarter points, keeping Hoosick Falls within striking distance early. Fleming finished with 13 total points.
Queensbury’s Trevon Bailey scored a team-high 15 points. Ryan Havern 13 and Chase Baker 11 also reached double digits.
Queensbury and Hoosick Falls were tied at 42 heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers return to the court Friday at Mechanicville at 7 p.m.