Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls boys basketball defeated Class A Queensbury 54-51 on Saturday behind a 21 point, 12 rebound double-double from Jake Sparks.

Aiden Fleming scored 11 of the Panthers 13 first quarter points, keeping Hoosick Falls within striking distance early. Fleming finished with 13 total points.

Queensbury’s Trevon Bailey scored a team-high 15 points. Ryan Havern 13 and Chase Baker 11 also reached double digits.

Queensbury and Hoosick Falls were tied at 42 heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers return to the court Friday at Mechanicville at 7 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.