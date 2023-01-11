MAU basketball 12/20/2022 vs Hoosick Falls (copy)

Hoosick Falls' Jake Sparks drives to the rim during a game a Dec. 20, 2022 game at Mount Anthony.

 Banner file photo
The Sparks brothers helped lift Hoosick Falls basketball past Mechanicville 48-41 on Tuesday. Older brother Jake had a 14 point, 13 rebound double-double while Andrew added 13 points for the Panthers, who held a slight lead after each quarter.

Carson Glover provided some much needed relief from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, connecting on all four of his foul shots to seal the victory. Jack Cavanaugh also scored all five of his points in the final quarter, sinking all three of his free throw attempts.

Hoosick Falls returns to action Friday at Cambridge. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

