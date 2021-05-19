HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls baseball team was down by four going into the bottom of the seventh inning, tied the game to send it to extra innings, but Spa Catholic scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to send Hoosick to a 12-10 defeat on Wednesday.
Tucker Thayne’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game at 8-8, but Spa Catholic ended the inning with the winning-run on third.
In the top of the eighth, Spa Catholic went ahead, but in the bottom of the eighth, Hoosick scored a pair of runs and had the tying runs on base before the end.
Andrew Sparks had a four-hit day with three singles and a triple, while Jake Sparks added a double and triple. Thayne had two singles and three RBI.
Hoosick is 3-3 in the league and host Waterford on Friday.
Slaters top BBA softball
FAIR HAVEN — Zoey Cole threw a 1-hitter as Fair Haven topped Burr and Burton, 12-0, on Wednesday.
Cole had two homers in the victory as well. Lyra Maiello had the lone hit for the Bulldogs.
BBA plays on Thursday at Twin Valley.
Eagles drop home match to Proctor
ARLINGTON — The Arlington baseball team lost to Proctor 8-5 on Wednesday.
Griff Briggs started for the Eagles, striking out seven in his time on the mound. Offensively, Briggs had two hits and Taylor Therriault added a pair of RBI.
The Eagles record now sits at 8-2 and they will play Friday at Poultney at 4:30 p.m.
Hoosick bests Cohoes, 17-12
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls girls lacrosse team topped Cohoes on Wednesday afternoon, winning 17-12.
Olivia Estes had a team-leading six goals for the Panthers, while Jaid Kaminski added four goals and an assist.
Marley Mclellan and Maddie Kasulinous each had three goals as well. Ayla Fauler led the way in the faceoff circle with nine draw controls and Adrianna Sacliowski had 10 saves.
Quincey Hytco had six scores to lead Cohoes.