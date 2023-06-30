STRATTON — Southern Vermont Trails Association has secured nearly $40,000 in grant funding for Stratton-based projects.
For Stratton Town Forest off Route 100, the Vermont Mountain Bike Association provided $7,000 for the group to finish building the access trail from the parking lot. SoVTA also received a $9,600 grant from the Deerfield River Enhancement Fund administered by the Vermont Community Foundation to complete the 1.25-mile loop above Sweet Tooth, which will be more of an intermediate level trail.
“This is a brand new trail that’s the next stacked loop in the succession of stacked loops,” said Steve Petrik, executive director of SoVTA. “This will bring phase one of Stratton Town Forest to completion.”
SoVTA also will install a kiosk and resurface the parking lot so it will fare better with muddy conditions.
For the Stratton Recreation Area off Old Town Road, the group received a $17,500 Recreation Trails Program grant administered by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. The money will be used to build a 2-mile, fully adaptive, family-friendly trail.
“We’re going to push that project until next spring because we won’t be done with the Stratton Town Forest until September, and we’re not going to go over there in mid-September,” Petrik said.
His group is waiting to hear back about other grants.
“The reality is I’m $7,000 away from next season’s build season being fully funded,” Petrik said. “It kind of takes a load off. I don’t have to completely stress.”
Petrik said his group will still need to do the same round of grant applications but the recent approval for funds “gives us a little room to play.”
SoVTA is about halfway done with revamping Crosstown Trail on property owned by Mount Snow in Dover.
“We have finished the first part of Sherwood Forest and we are now working on the Nottingham section, heading back towards Friar Tuck, and the first three sections of Sherwood Forest are open to the public,” Petrik said. “They’re still under construction but they’re open to the public.”
Petrik thanked the Mount Snow Parks crew for assisting on a work day.
“That was a huge help, Vail [Resorts] helping us out,” he said, referring to the resort’s parent company.
The plan is to wrap up the project around July 12 or 14, then head to Stratton Town Forest to work.