FAIR HAVEN — Burr and Burton girls basketball defeated Otter Valley 48-28 on Saturday in the Canfield Tournament behind a 16-point performance from Ainerose Souza.

After not scoring a point the entire third quarter, Otter Valley trimmed the deficit to six, 28-22, after a 10-point third quarter. The Bulldogs offense caught fire in the fourth, pouring in 20 points over the final 8 minutes to pull away for the double digit victory. Souza scored half of her points in the final quarter, including two makes from 3-point range.

Julia Decker added 10, Josie Powers finished with 9 and Sadie Stefenak pitched in with 8 points in a well-balanced offensive outing for BBA.

Ryleigh LaPorte paced Otter Valley with her 9 points.

Decker was selected to the all-tournament team for her performances in both of BBA’s wins.

BBA (4-0) continues tournament play, shifting its attention to the Mount Mansfield Tournament Tuesday against Essex (2-1). Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

